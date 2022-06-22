ENG vs IND, 5th Test match: Ravi Ashwin all set to join Team India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Ashwin recovers from Covid

Highlights Ravichandran Ashwin was tested COVID positive before India boarded the flight to UK

Ashwin did not play any of the 4 test matches between India and England last year

India lead the series 2-1 as of now

The most awaited series in the Indian international calendar is just around the corner. The entire Indian team is currently in the United Kingdom and are sweating it all out as preparations to take on England are at full swing. India are scheduled to play one test match, five T20Is and three ODIs on their UK tour. Just ahead of their departure, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the tour owing to a groin injury. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper will fly out to Germany and his availability for other tours is also a doubtful proposition.

Just before Team India boarded flight, their stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't make it as he tested positive for COVID-19. Ashwin who is one of the prominent figures of the Indian red ball squad isolated himself and did not accompany his teammates for the lone Test match. India was supposed to play this final Test match when they had visited England last year but due to the COVID outbreak in Britain, the match was postponed. It was mutually agreed between BCCI and the ECB that the remaining Test match will be played when India tour England in 2022 again for the white ball series.

As far as the previous four test matches of the series goes, Ravi Ashwin was a part of the Indian squad but he never made it to the playing eleven. Reports have now surfaced that Ashwin has recovered completely and will take the flight to England for the single test match that is to be played from July 1 - July 5. Ashwin will certainly join the squad, but only time will tell if head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma can fit him into the final playing eleven.

India’s squad for the rescheduled fifth Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)