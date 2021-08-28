ENG vs IND | Joe Root hails James Anderson as 'GOAT' of Test cricket: 'He sets an example for other bowlers'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson with skipper Joe Root and Joe Burns

An elated Joe Root heaped praise on the pace unit's "clinical" performance as England recorded a comprehensive win against India on Saturday to level the five-Test series. England triggered India's batting collapse on the fourth day to clinch the Headingley Test by an innings and 76 runs.

Resuming from 215/2, India lost wickets in quick succession to be bowled out for 278 before lunch. Ollie Robinson plucked wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Ishant Sharma to finish with figures of 5/65. James Anderson, who reached 400 wickets on home soil, removed Ajinkya Rahane while Craig Overton cleaned up the tail by picking up two wickets.

Root hailed Anderson as the "GOAT" of Test cricket, adding that the senior pacer sets an example for other bowlers. The 39-year-old Anderson, who picked four wickets across both innings, only seems to get better with time.

"It was a fantastic and clinical performance from the bowlers. The two big lads put loads of pressure with three maidens, and we had a really good opportunity to take wickets and we took them ruthlessly.

"We know we are capable of performances like this, and we have the talent, that opening stand was fantastic too. We controlled and hung in with the new ball, and we reaped the rewards. Anderson churns out performances like that and that's why he's the GOAT of Test cricket. He's very fit and sets an example for the other bowlers," said Root in the post-match presentation.

The England skipper also lauded the 27-year-old Robinson's bowling show. "Robinson has been brilliant, and he's asked good questions of their defence. He's managed to move the ball throughout the innings, not just with the new ball," he said.

With the win, England have levelled the series at 1-1 after three Tests. The fourth Test begins on September 2 at The Oval.