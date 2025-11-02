'Dream is within reach': Smriti Mandhana opens up on taking on South Africa in Women's World Cup final Star India batter Smriti Mandhana recently came forward and talked about her goals in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, and also opened up on taking on South Africa women in the final of the marquee tournament.

Navi Mumbai:

India women is all set to lock horns with South Africa women in the final of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. The two sides will take on each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2. Both sides put in some excellent performances throughout the competition to reach the final of the tournament.

India women performed spectacularly against Australia women in the second semi-final of the tournament, where a resilient knock by Harmanpreet Kaur and a century by Jemimah Rodrigues saw India knock out the serial World Cup winners and book their ticket to the World Cup final.

Ahead of the game, India’s vice captain and ace batter Smriti Mandhana took centre stage and reflected on what it means to be competing in the Women’s World Cup final.

“The World Cup is always special — but a home World Cup is something else altogether. I remember visiting the stadium a couple of months ago for an ad shoot and standing on the balcony thinking, ‘How amazing would it be if we win here on the 2nd?’ Now, that dream is within reach,” Mandhana told Star Sports.

Mandhana also talked about her personal goals as well

Furthermore, the ace India batter opened up about her personal goals in the ongoing World Cup. She revealed that she is only focused on what the team needs her to do.

“In this World Cup, my only goal was to do whatever the team needed from me. In the past, I came in with personal targets — wanting to score specific runs or achieve certain milestones — but things rarely go exactly as planned. This time, my intention was very clear: to focus on preparation and execution rather than numbers. Personally, the only statistic I want to see is that ‘India has won the 2025 World Cup,’” she said.

