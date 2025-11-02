Smriti Mandhana on course to achieve special milestone ahead of Women's World Cup final against South Africa Ace India opener Smriti Mandhana is all set to achieve a major milestone as India takes on South Africa in the final of the Women's World Cup 2025. The star batter requires 52 runs to achieve the milestone, and join an elite list.

Navi Mumbai:

India women is all set to take on South Africa women in the final of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The two sides will take on each other at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2. With the final right around the corner, star India batter Smriti Mandhana is all set to achieve a major milestone.

It is worth noting that currently, Mandhana has amassed 948 runs to her name in Women’s World Cups, and the ace opener requires only 52 runs to complete 1000 runs in the tournament’s history. Notably, only Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have crossed the 1000-run mark in World Cup history, and if Mandhana manages to amass 52 runs in the final, she will become the third Indian women to achieve the special feat.

Throughout the tournament, the star opener has been in good form, and she will hope to maintain her momentum and put in a good show against South Africa women in the final as India aim to get their hands on their maiden World Cup title.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur speaks ahead of the game

Ahead of the World Cup final against South Africa, India women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about her game plan and how her side is approaching the upcoming game against South Africa. She talked about the losses that the side suffered in the ongoing tournament.

"We weren't shaken up even once in the team because of those three big losses, Even after that, everyone was together and everyone was talking about how to reach the final. We had a positive mindset which really helped us that we're here now. When you have such a positive mindset and everyone feels from within to perform for the country,” Harmnpreet Kaur said in the pre-game press conference.

Also Read: