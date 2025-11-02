Why is Hardik Pandya not playing in 3rd T20I against Australia in Hobart? Team India locked horns with Australia in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series in Hobart. With the lineups being revealed, let us have a look why ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not playing for India in the game.

Hobart:

Team India continue their ongoing T20I series against Australia by taking on the side in the third T20I of the series. The two sides lock horns in the third game at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on November 2. It is worth noting that India is yet to win a game in the competition, as the side sustained a loss in the second T20I after the first game of the series was washed out.

For the second T20I, India won the toss as skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl first. Revealing his side’s playing XI, many fans would wonder why ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not playing in the series for India.

For the unversed, Pandya had injured his hamstring during the Super Four stages of the Asia Cup 2025 when India took on Sri Lanka. He only managed to bowl one over against Sri Lanka before he left the field. He also missed the final of the tournament and has failed to make his recovery in time for the T20I series against the Aussies as well.

India hope to improve ahead of Hobart clash

Speaking of the ongoing series, Australia currently holds the advantage. After the first T20I of the series was washed out due to rain, the second clash saw the Aussies put in an excellent performance. Registering a dominant showing against India, the side managed to win the game and gained the lead in the series.

Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

