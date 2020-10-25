IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of RCB's Virat Kohli (right) and CSK's MS Dhoni.

Enduring a harrowed season with eight losses to their names in 11 games, Chennai Super Kings will look to bring some semblance in their performance when they take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 in Dubai on Sunday.

However the side failing in all three departments meant the Dream11 line up for the Sunday afternoon clash is largely dominated by RCB, who are gunning for the top spot in the table.

As far as batting is concerned, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers walk into the line-up with ease while the latter also being a wicket-keeping option. From CSK, Faf du Plessis has been an in-form opener with four fifties and 376 runs to his name. Ambati Rayudu is also a batsman worth pondering about as he started off the season on a strong note and has scored 252 runs so far at an average of 36.

Unfortunately, CSK skipper MS Dhoni finds no place in the line-up after his lacklustre show with the bat.

Among all-rounder CSK’s Sam Curran is a must with the player scoring a half-century for a losing cause in the last game. The left-arm pacer has also picked 11 wickets in 10 games so far.

As far as bowling is concerned, Mohammed Siraj is obligatory for any side after his opening spell onslaught against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah earlier this week. Also, Yuzvendra Chahal has been the consistent performer with the ball and is a lone spinner in the race for the Purple Cap.

Apart from them, Navdeep Saini also gets a look into the line-up because of his ability to produce dot balls while left-arm spinner Washington Sundar could play a big role in the game with spinners turning more effective at this stage of the tournament.

The lone CSK bowler to get a look into the line-up is Deepak Chahar with 10 wickets in 11 games.

Dream 11 playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar.

