Direct hit! Marnus Labuschagne imitates Jonty Rhodes with a bullet throw

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET AUSTRALIA Marnus Labuschagne (far right) dives to direct hit the wicket during a first-class match in Australia.

At one time cricket was considered by most giants to be a game of batting or bowling. But for the first time in this game, fielding was defined by former South African fielding pioneer Jonty Rhodes. He showed world cricket that runs can be saved at a high level of fielding, just as bats can score runs. After that, many fielders have emerged in the cricket world.

Not only this, the level of fielding in world cricket went up. This is the reason that teams are now very alert about fielding in the cricket field. Meanwhile, in a domestic cricket played in Australia, Marnus Labuschagne presented such a unique example of fielding that reminded fans of Jonty Rhodes.

The dazzling fielding display happened during Australia's domestic one day cup. In the match between Tasmania and Queensland, the latter had to bat first after Queensland won the toss.

Then during the match, Queensland's Billy Stanlake came to bowl in the 33rd over of the innings. In such a situation, Jordan Silk tried to steal a run after playing the shot on his first ball with light hands. His partner, Tom Andreu, also ran for the run. In such a situation, Labuschagne, while running from the point direction, dived into the air and drove him out.