'Different people different rules': Harbhajan Singh slams Suryakumar Yadav's omission from Australia tour

Veteran India off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, questioned Suryakumar Yadav's exclusion from the upcoming Australia tour. Harbhajan, who wasn't happy over Yadav being sidelined, took it to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Suryakumar has delivered impressive performances for Mumbai Indians in the on-going IPL 2020. In 11 games so far, the right-hander has amassed 283 runs at an average of 31.44 and a strike-rate of 148.94. Despite delivering in the IPL and Ranji Trophy, 30-year-old Yadav has been ousted from the national set-up, according to Harbhajan.

"Don't know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records," tweeted Harbhajan on Tuesday.

Talking about the India squad for the tour Down Under, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to keep aside injured Rohit Sharma from all the formats. The Indian board stated that the MI skipper's fitness will be monitored in the on-going IPL edition in the UAE.

After suffering a hamstring injury against Kings XI Punjab, Rohit hasn't been able to play any game for his franchise. All-rounder Kieron Pollard has been at the helm in Rohit's absence.

KL Rahul, who has been in sublime form with the bat, has replaced the 'Hitman'. Apart from Rohit, one prominent name missing from the squad was veteran Ishant Sharma, who was ruled out from this year's IPL due to a rib injury.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowling duo of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj have also been picked for the traditional format.

The BCCI also announced that four new faces- Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan- will be travelling with the Indian camp.

