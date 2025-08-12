Dewald Brevis breaks Du Plessis, Watson's all-time records for South Africa with blitzkrieg against Australia Dewald Brevis lit up the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin in the second T20I against Australia with a 41-ball century. In the process, he also broke Faf du Plessis' all-time record in the shortest format. Here are the details:

Darwin:

Dewald Brevis blew Australia away in the second T20I played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin with a 41-ball century. He remained unbeaten on 125 runs off just 56 balls with 12 fours and eight sixes and in the process, broke all-time records of Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson.

Brevis registered the highest individual score for South Africa in the shortest format of the game, going past Du Plessis' 119-run knock against the West Indies in January 2015. Du Plessis had smashed 119 runs off 56 deliveries with 11 fours and five sixes at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. However, Brevis scored 125 runs off as many balls to propel South Africa to a massive total of 218 runs in their 20 overs.

Highest individual scores for South Africa in T20Is

Player Score Opposition Year Dewald Brevis 125* Australia 2025 Faf du Plessis 119 West Indies 2015 Richard Levi 117* New Zealand 2012 Reeza Hendricks 117 Pakistan 2024

Brevis registers highest T20I score in Australia

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis also smashed Shane Watson's nine-year-old record, registering the highest T20I score in Australia. Watson had earlier scored an unbeaten 124 off 71 balls against India in Sydney back in 2016, smashing 10 fours and six sixes. However, Brevis went past him in the penultimate delivery of the innings to create the record.

Rilee Rossouw was the last foreign batter to score a T20I century in Australia and he did so against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup in 2022. Glenn Phillips is the only other overseas batter to notch up a century down under.

Highest Individual T20I score in Australia

Player Score Opposition Year Dewald Brevis 125* Australia 2025 Shane Watson 124* India 2024 Glenn Maxwell 120* West Indies 2024

