Dewald Brevis creates history, slams fastest century against Australia in T20Is Dewald Brevis slammed a jaw-dropping ton during the second T20I against Australia in Darwin. The Proteas star has created history as he has hit the fastest century against Australia in T20Is.

South African cricketer Dewald Brevis has etched his name into the history books as he slammed a jaw-dropping century in the second T20I against Australia at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12. Brevis has hit the fastest century against Australia in T20Is as he slammed a ton off just 41 balls in Darwin.

Brevis has shattered the record previously held by New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who had hit a hundred off 49 deliveries against the Aussies. Meanwhile, he has also become just the first cricketer to have slammed a ton in T20Is between Australia and South Africa.

Brevis hits second fastest century for South Africa

Brevis' ton is also the second-fastest by a South African player as he eclipsed the Quinton de Kock, who had the second-fastest ton for the Proteas before when he had hit a 43-ball hundred against West Indies in 2023. Notably, the fastest century for the Proteas belongs to David Miller, who had slammed a ton off 35 deliveries in a T20I against Bangladesh in 2017.

Fastest centuries for South Africa in T20Is:

1 - David Miller: 35 balls vs Bangladesh in 2017

2 - Dewald Brevis: 41 balls vs Australia in 2025

3 - Quinton de Kock: 43 balls vs West Indies in 2023

4 - Richard Levi: 45 balls vs New Zealand in 2012

5 - Faf du Plessis: 46 balls vs West Indies in 2015

Brevis had turned on his butcher mode after South Africa were sent in to bat first. He came in to bat at No.4 and hit a four off the third ball he faced. Brevis slammed his first six in the seventh over off Glenn Maxwell and later turned on his carnage against him in the 12th over, hitting the Aussie all-rounder for 23 runs in the five balls that he faced him.

Brevis youngest South African to hit ton

Meanwhile Brevis has become the youngest South African player to have hit a hundred in the format. At 22y and 105d, Brevis broke the previous record held by Richard Levi, who had hit his ton when he was 24y and 36d old in 2012 against the Kiwis.