Dewald Brevis sets all-time record with 41-ball century vs Australia in second T20I Dewald Brevis became the youngest South Africa batter to score a century in T20I cricket. He reached the milestone in just 41 balls.

Darwin:

Dewald Brevis smacked a scintillating century against Australia in the second T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. He reached the milestone in just 41 balls, and with that, became the youngest South Africa international to score a century in T20Is. Since his arrival at the crease, the 22-year-old wreaked havoc and hit it all across the park.

Notably, the Proteas had a poor start to the match, as they were reduced to 57/3 at one stage. Brevis had the perfect opportunity to become a hero, with several overs remaining, and he capitalised on the opportunity to create history. Alongside Tristan Stubbs, they stitched a partnership of 126 runs, which brought the Proteas back into the contest.

For the majority of his innings, Brevis batted at a strike rate of over 200, and that shows the kind of impact he had on the Australian bowlers. In the 12th over of the match, he hit 23 runs in Glenn Maxwell’s over. He kept up with the momentum and eventually got to his century.

