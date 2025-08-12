Star India batter adjudged ICC July Player of the Month, beats Ben Stokes, Wiaan Mulder India Test captain Shubman Gill is adjudged as ICC Player of the Month for July. In the three Tests he played in the month, the 25-year-old scored 567 runs at an outstanding average of 94.50. He beat Ben Stokes and Wiian Mulder to the race.

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill has been adjudged ICC Player of the Month for July. After taking over the Test captaincy, there were concerns about whether the youngster could prove his mettle in the longest format, given his average in SENA countries was close to 15. Nevertheless, against England, the 25-year-old rose to the occasion and finished as the leading run-scorer of the season. It was a historic tour for Gill, where he scored 754 runs in five matches and broke several records in the process.

In July particularly, Gill piled up 567 runs at an average of 94.50, which is phenomenal, to say the least. He scored a double ton and two centuries during the same time. Meanwhile, after he was adjudged with the prestigious award, Gill reflected on the performance being special, as it was his debut series as captain. He also discussed about the double ton in Birmingham, which was one of the highlights of the series.

Gill reveals why it is so significant

“It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July. This time it holds a lot more significance since it has come for my performances during my first Test series as captain. The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever and will be one of the highlights of my tour to England,” Gill said as quoted by ICC.

“The Test series against England was a learning experience for me as captain and we had some outstanding performances from both sides, which I am sure players from both sides will remember for a long time. I would like to thank the jury for selecting me for this award and my teammates who have been with me during the course of this exciting series. I look forward to continuing my form in the season ahead and bring more laurels for the country,” he added.