Devdutt Padikkal becomes third Indian cricketer to record major feat in Test cricket

Galle:

Devdutt Padikkal was expected to be Sai Sudharsan’s backup in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer was ruled out with a hand injury, allowing Padikkal to play only his third Test match. In the first innings itself, the 26-year-old proved his mettle in the format, smacking his maiden Test century. He went on to score 167 runs as India posted 462 runs on the board in the first innings.

In the second innings, he managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. The Karnataka batter looked in good touch, scoring 44 runs before Keshara Nuwantha got the better of him. However, by then, Padikkal had already set a new record by becoming the third Indian cricketer, after Sanjay Manjrekar and Rahul Dravid, to set a new feat.

He became only the third Indian number three batter to score 200 runs in a Test match away from home. Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been rock-solid for the national team and is considered to be one of India’s best number three batters, has never achieved the feat either. Meanwhile, Dravid has done it on five occasions, while Manjrekar has done it once.

India set target of 372 runs

After Padikkal made his way back to the pavilion, keeper-batter Rishabh Pant managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. The 28-year-old made 66 runs off 69 balls before Lahiru Kumara got the better of him. After his dismissal, India lost wickets at regular intervals, as the visitors were bundled out for 193 runs, setting up a target of 372 runs.

For the Lankan Lions, Asitha Fernando inspired their bowling unit, claiming four wickets, while Prabhat Jayasuriya picked three.

However, they once again suffered with the bat in the fourth innings. Opener Nishan Madushka made six, while debutant Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored a golden duck. He replaced Dinesh Chandimal in the playing XI after the latter was ruled out with a concussion. Sri Lanka lost their third wicket in Kamindu Mendis, who made two runs; with that, they were reduced to 21/3 in the middle. The onus is now on Dhananjaya de Silva and Lahiru Udara.

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