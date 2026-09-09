Lakshya Raichandani, India U19 captain, vows to put team above spotlight around Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag

New Delhi:

Lakshya Raichandani has been named India U19 captain for the upcoming series against Australia U19, starting September 18. A top-order batter who also bowls right-arm off-spin, Raichandani has risen through local developmental competitions to earn the responsibility of leading the national Under-19 side after a string of dominant performances in age-group cricket.

His most notable international innings came against Sri Lanka U19, when he scored 207 runs. The knock highlighted his ability to build an innings according to the demands of the situation while maintaining his concentration through a long stay at the crease.

Now, his appointment as captain also places him among a group of young Indian captains who have gone on to occupy prominent positions in the game, including Virat Kohli, Mohammad Kaif, Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Mhatre. However, he now faces a significant challenge with the marquee Australia series ahead.

The squad has also attracted considerable attention with the selection of former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid’s sons, Aaryavir and Anvay, respectively. Managing the spotlight around the pair could prove to be another challenge for the young captain. Raichandani, though, has made it clear that the team environment will remain his priority over individuals.

His leadership approach centres on keeping every member involved while ensuring the squad remains focused on its collective objectives. For a young captain leading a high-profile group, that ability to keep the focus on the team could be crucial.

Raichandani’s credentials, meanwhile, are not restricted to age-group cricket. He has already made an impact in senior domestic cricket, scoring a half-century in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy semi-final against Karnataka. Although his contribution was not enough to change the outcome, the 17-year-old showed that he is capable of stepping up against quality and experienced domestic bowlers.

He can also contribute with his right-arm off-spin and is a capable slip fielder, giving him multiple avenues to make an impact on the field.

More recently, Raichandani featured for Mussoorie Thunders in the Dehradun T20 League. He played only four matches in the tournament before joining the India U19 camp, scoring 124 runs at a strike rate of 127.84. Even in his absence, Mussoorie went on to reach the final.

Now, with the Australia series around the corner, Raichandani faces perhaps his biggest challenge yet. His performances have earned him the opportunity to lead India U19; the task now is to ensure that the attention surrounding the squad does not take away from the team’s primary objective.

Before joining the Indian camp, Raichandani spoke exclusively to India TV, sharing his excitement to lead the squad, his growth as a cricketer and how to deal with challenges that are on the cards.

Here’s the excerpt of the interview:

Q - How does it feel to be named India U19 captain? To put on the shoes that Virat Kohli, Mohammad Kaif and Prithvi Shaw once put?

Lakshya - I am very excited. It’s a matter of honour. It’s also a huge responsibility and an added responsibility. I want to lead the team by ensuring that everyone feels included and I am really looking forward to it.

Q - What conversation have you had with team management in terms of captaincy or taking over the added responsibility?

Lakshya - I didn’t have a chat with anyone yet. Our camp starts on 9th September, so we will meet there and discuss the strategy to drive the team. However, if you ask me, I want to build a positive environment and keep the best interests of the team ahead of my own. I want to back everyone and make sure that they don’t feel the pressure. I hope we drive towards the same goal and everyone puts their best foot forward.

Q - Your squad features players like Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag, who carry significant media attention due to their names. How do you plan to manage team dynamics and keep everyone focused purely on performance?

Lakshya - The interest of the team will always come ahead of any individual. I want to lead in that manner. Hope we build a positive environment through that and we also need to ensure that no one feels left out. It’s all about bringing everyone under one umbrella.

Q - You’ve been getting match time in leagues like the Dehradun T20 League with Mussoorie Thunder. How has playing local competitive white-ball cricket helped fine-tune your game ahead of the Australia series?

Lakshya - It’s a great opportunity. The rain spoiled it a bit for us, though. However, I got some practice before the One-Day against Australia U19. That’s a huge plus point. The league in itself is good and is a good platform for all the players to improve their T20 game.

Q - You got everyone talking about your massive 207 against Sri Lanka U19. Did it feel like a breakthrough moment, or just another game where the process clicked?

Lakshya - The team environment was amazing and we build our culture really well. I was personally not thinking much, but to play as per the need of the situation and adapt to the wicket. So, I opened the batting and the goal was to settle down quickly and play a long innings as per the requirement of the team. So, I was focusing hard on every ball and not let any other thought distract me. It was about being present in the moment.

Q - You've a half-century to your name in Ranji Trophy semi-final, that too against a prominent team such as Karnataka. Now, even though Uttarakhand lost, were you happy with your own outing, especially given your age.

Lakshya - It was a proud moment for us to play Ranji Trophy semi-final for the first time. We all wanted to do really well for the team. However, we couldn’t get the job done because of the first innings score. Everyone was focused on doing well for the team, though. Personally, I wanted to bat as per the situation. They posted 700+, so I wanted to bat long and score a few runs.

Q - Australian U19 teams are known for aggressive cricket and quick pace attacks. How are you and the management preparing the top order to counter their style of play?

Lakshya - I don’t usually change my preparations. I follow my routine. They usually bowl hard-length deliveries, but I won’t change my preparations based on that. I am looking forward to the challenge.

Q - While you anchor the top order, you also offer right-arm off-spin and sharp slip catching. As captain, do you see yourself taking on more bowling responsibility in crucial match situations? After all, India are hunting for a top order batter who also bowls.

Lakshya - I haven’t decided yet. It depends on the situation. However, I am ready for it. That’s an option for the team. I want to contribute in any manner. I am working on his bowling skills too. I am trying to get better at it. Like said, if there’s a need, I will be bowling. Going forward, I want to keep bowling.

Q - Beyond the Australia series, what are your plans for the 2026 domestic season? Have you marked any target to achieve?

Lakshya - The upcoming season is really important for us. We played the semi-final in the last season, so we have kind of set a standard for ourselves. We want to improve that graph. We will have a good opportunity this season again to prove ourselves in the middle. I am really looking forward to it.

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