KL Rahul embraces Devdutt Padikkal, air-kisses him after surviving close call | WATCH

Galle:

KL Rahul survived a dramatic LBW scare before eventually falling for 35 to Prabath Jayasuriya during India’s second innings in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday, August 18. The India opener was initially given out in the 11th over after the Lanka spinner produced a delivery that beat his defence and struck the front pad. Rahul, who was batting against the left-arm spinner from around the wicket, appeared ready to leave the field.

India captain Shubman Gill was also convinced that Rahul had been dismissed. Sitting in the dugout, Gill began putting on his gloves as he prepared to enter the game. Devdutt Padikkal, who was on the other end, believed otherwise, though.

The new India No. 3 intervened before Rahul could walk off. Padikkal believed Rahul’s forward stride had given him a chance of surviving the LBW decision and urged him to review the call. Rahul eventually followed his advice.

The review initially offered little comfort. The ball was shown to have pitched outside off and struck Rahul in line. However, the predicted path then suggested the delivery would have passed over the stumps. The decision was eventually overturned, leaving Rahul unbeaten and giving India another twist in what had already become an eventful passage of play.

Rahul immediately embraced Padikkal and was spotted giving him a brotherly kiss after learning that he had been reprieved. Padikkal’s judgement had proved crucial, with the batter apparently the only member of the Indian camp convinced that Rahul had been wrongly dismissed.

The reprieve, however, did not lead to a substantial innings for Rahul. He was dismissed by Jayasuriya in the 15th over. Rahul attempted to clear mid-on but could only produce a leading edge, with the ball travelling straight to Milan Rathnayake at mid-off.

India lose wickets thick and fast

India have lost wickets on the trot in the opening session of the day. After Rahul’s dismissal, Gill too failed to make a mark, scoring only eight runs. Right before the end of the first session, Padikkal too walked back to the dressing room after Keshara Nuwantha got the better of him. Soon after the break, Dhruv Jurel returned as India were in a state of bother before Rishabh Pant scored a half-century.

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