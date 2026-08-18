Rishabh Pant becomes fastest-ever to 100 Test sixes, joins elite four-player club | Who are the other three?

Galle:

Star India batter Rishabh Pant created history on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The keeper-batter became the first Indian player to hit 100 sixes in the longest format of the game. He reached the landmark with a trademark six in the 37th over of the innings, which also took Pant to his 20th Test fifty.

Notably, the Sri Lanka pacer bowled a length delivery that angled into the left-hander, but Pant got inside the line and sent it over long leg. Keshara Nuwantha tried to complete the catch but could only watch the ball clear the boundary. With that, he is now only the fourth batter in Test history to reach 100 sixes. Ben Stokes leads the list with 138, while Brendon McCullum is next with 107.

Most sixes in Test cricket:

Cricketer Number of sixes in Test cricket Ben Stokes 138 Brendon McCullum 107 Rishabh Pant 100 Adam Gilchrist 100

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist also has 100 sixes in Tests, meaning Pant has joined him on the landmark and moved into third place on the all-time list.

Gilchrist’s record broken

Pant also set the record for the fastest cricketer to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. Gilchrist was the fastest till date, having reached the feat in 6578 balls, while Pant took only 4918. In terms of innings taken, he is the fastest as well.

India set target of 372 runs

After Pant departed for 66 runs off 69 balls, India lost wickets like a house of cards. None of the lower-middle-order batters or tailenders could push the visitors to the 400-run lead mark that the team management was arguably pushing for. They lost five wickets for 19 runs as India posted 193 runs in the second innings. With that, they set a target of 372 runs.

For the Lankans, Asitha Fernando had a field day, claiming four wickets, while the veteran spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya picked up a four-wicket haul.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara replaces Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal, who suffered a freak neck injury and also a concussion, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test. He was forced to go to the hospital for scans and after which Chandimal was ruled out. Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been named as his replacement.

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