Hardik Pandya returns as India A announce squad for Australia A series in Puducherry

New Delhi:

Hardik Pandya is set for a potential return to competitive cricket after a five-month absence. He last featured for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and has been out of action since. He is currently at the Centre of Excellence and has now been named in India A’s squad for the white-ball fixtures against Australia A in Puducherry.

Now, even though the 32-year-old has been named in the one-day group, his participation remains dependent on receiving fitness clearance. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed captain of the 50-over side, which will begin their campaign on October 6.

Meanwhile, Pandya’s recent run of injuries has kept him away from the India setup. After leading Mumbai Indians during IPL 2026 and winning his second consecutive T20 World Cup, he missed four matches because of back spasms. A quadriceps strain then ruled him out of India’s home series against Afghanistan, before another leg injury delayed his return further.

Now, his inclusion also means Pandya will miss India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin in September 2027 in Thiruvananthapuram. India are also due to play five T20Is against the West Indies from October 6 to 17.

Devdutt Padikkal named red-ball captain

The India A programme begins with two four-day matches from September 22, with Devdutt Padikkal named captain. The Karnataka batter has recently produced twin centuries while batting at No. 3 during India’s Test tour of Sri Lanka and is currently representing South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai.

On the other hand, the selection has been made after keeping in mind that several established India players set to be involved in the Asian Games. That has opened opportunities for performers from the domestic season, including players who impressed during IPL 2026.

India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*

India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur

Note: *Subject to fitness clearance

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