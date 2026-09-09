India to send star-studded team to Asian Games, BCCI finally happy with accommodation arrangement

New Delhi:

BCCI officials were reportedly unhappy with the accommodation that was on offer for the Indian cricket team for the Asian Games. Apart from India, several other countries also raised the issue. However, with two weeks before the Games in Japan, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that their queries were heard and they are now happy with the arrangement that’s on offer.

Meanwhile, the accommodation question emerged because Nagoya has a limited supply of top-rated hotels. Shukla said the facilities arranged for the players had been reviewed through photographs and videos and were considered suitable for the squad. He also confirmed that BCCI won’t be sending their B team, but the team that was already announced with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah, will travel.

“It’s a rumour that we are sending our B team. Our full contingent is going. I hope we will definitely win. Yes, accommodation was a problem. However, the main concern for us was the ground and wicket. They have addressed that. Dressing rooms are now fine and so are other facilities. Whatever they provided, we are staying there and we we are keeping a watch on what kind of accommodation is being given so that our players are comfortable,” Shukla said at the send-off ceremony of the Indian contingent.

He also confirmed that the alternative of housing the cricketers in Tokyo or Osaka was considered impractical because of the distance from Nagoya. Shukla said the players would therefore remain in the host city, where separate rooms rather than twin-sharing arrangements would be provided.

“Whatever has been offered to our cricketers that accommodation we have got the photographs all the way and the videos also of that, so I think it's comfortable. They (cricketers) will be going and staying there because otherwise the options were to make them stay in Osaka or Tokyo that's far away,” he said.

BCCI booked hotel for Indian cricketers: PT Usha

IOA president PT Usha also said the accommodation matter had been resolved, while indicating that both the IOA and BCCI had made hotel arrangements for athletes and cricketers.

“No problem, I think. We have already booked (the hotels). For every player, we cannot book hotel rooms because the accommodation is (not) like (Athletes') Village. They (organisers) are providing a ship and small villas also,” Usha said.

“We also booked the hotel rooms for the players (other athletes). And the cricketers, BCCI, also have booked the hotel for them. Whatever the best hotel is there in Nagoya or Japan, whatever it is, the best one, the cricketers will get it, just like others (other athletes) get,” she added.

Meanwhile, India will travel to Tokyo on September 20 and face Japan in a T20 match on September 22 before beginning their Asian Games campaign on September 28.

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