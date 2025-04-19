DC drop Jake Fraser-McGurk from playing XI, captain Axar Patel unsure about his replacement Delhi Capitals drop Jake Fraser-McGurk from the playing XI. However, captain Axar Patel hasn't revealed who will be replacing him at the top of the order. KL Rahul and Karun Nair remain two options for the team.

Delhi Capitals have dropped Jake Fraser-McGurk from the playing XI against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Australia international was going through a rough patch in the cash-rich league, having scored only 55 runs in six matches so far. He was bought for INR 9 crore in the IPL 2025 mega-auction and was paired with Faf du Plessis at the top of the order. However, the South Africa international was ruled out for a while owing to an injury, and that helped Fraser-McGurk earn an extended run despite poor form.

However, against Gujarat, Delhi decided to bench him against Gujarat without naming a replacement. Captain Axar Patel mentioned that they will take a call before going out to bat. As things stand, either KL Rahul or Karun Nair is expected to open the batting alongside Abishek Porel. Notably, Rahul has already done a commendable job at the top of the order and for the same reason, he might get the opportunity.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, won the toss and elected to bowl first. He mentioned that GT didn’t make any changes to their playing XI and added that Kagiso Rabada is very likely to join the squad in the next 10 days.

“We will bowl first. It is very hot. The wicket looks very good. If you won't keep much grass, it would crack up. Things have been going well. We don't think much about the past. It is about turning up on the day. It takes a couple of weeks for the team to gel in. We are going with the same team. Hopefully, Rabada will come back in 10 days or so,” Gill said after the toss.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma