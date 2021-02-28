'No time for you as a human': Dale Steyn lashes out at commentator for remark on hairstyle during PSL 2021

Image Source : TWITTER/GETTY IMAGES Dale Steyn hit out on the commentator for making a remark on his hairstyle during the 2021 Pakistan Super League.

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn lashed out at a commentator after the latter made a remark on his hairstyle during a 2021 Pakistan Super League match on Friday. Steyn took to Twitter to reply to the comment.

During the game between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, commentator Simon Doull made a remark on Steyn's long hair. He was heard saying, "mid-life crisis, with that hair" as the camera pointed towards Steyn in the dressing room. A fellow commentator further said, "lockdown hair."

Post the game, Steyn asked fans on social media to identify the commentator who made the remark, and further posted a stern message once a host of fans posted the video-clip of the moment from the game.

"If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair," Steyn wrote on his official Twitter profile.

"That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way. We lost but hopefull (sic) to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support. Have a great weekend everyone," he wrote in another tweet.

Steyn took two wickets but conceded 44 runs in the game against Peshawar Zalmi, as the latter chased down the target with three deliveries to spare. This was Steyn's first match in the ongoing PSL season.

Since the restart of cricket following COVID-19 outbreak, Steyn has only featured in franchise cricket. He represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 Indian Premier League before playing two games for the Kandy Tuskers in the inaugural season of the Lanka Premier League.