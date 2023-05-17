CSK can still get eliminated from IPL 2023; Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have performed well so far in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL). They are at the second position in the points table with seven wins in 13 matches but are yet to seal their place in the playoffs. Loss to KKR in their previous game has hurt CSK as they lost a golden opportunity to confirm their position in the top four. But their recent loss has opened up a possibility of CSK getting eliminated from IPL 2023 as well if a few other results go against them. However, if CSK end up winning their last league game against Delhi Capitals, they will reach the playoffs without any doubt.

Here's how CSK can still get eliminated from IPL 2023:

How many matches CSK have played so far? CSK are at which position in the points table?

CSK have played 13 matches so far in the league stage and are at the second position in the points table.

Against which CSK is left to play a match in the league stage?

CSK's last league match is scheduled against Delhi Capitals on May 20.

How can CSK qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2023?

If CSK win their last league match against DC, they will qualify for the playoffs.

Can CSK qualify for the playoffs even after losing to DC?

Yes. CSK will have to depend on other results to go in their favour in this case. If CSK lose to DC, then only two teams out of LSG, MI, PBKS and RCB should go past 14 points. In this case, CSK can make it to the playoffs as fourth team.

Can CSK still get knocked out of IPL 2023?

Yes. CSK can get knocked out of IPL 2023. If the team led by loses to Delhi Capitals and then three out of four teams - LSG, MI, PBKS and RCB - end up winning their remaining games, then CSK will get knocked out of the tournament.

Latest Cricket News