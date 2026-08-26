Is Babar Azam completely fit to play second Test vs England at Lord's?

London:

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to return to the Test side for the second match against England at Lord’s. The 31-year-old completed a full batting session in training and showed no obvious signs of discomfort from his recent finger injury, which indicates that he has completely recovered from the injury.

After the training session, bowling coach Umar Gul confirmed that Babar faced a variety of deliveries during the session. He added that the team management is hopeful of his participation and that Babar batted an entire session in the nets.

“Babar batted in the nets, faced fast bowlers, spinners and throwdowns. We're hopeful he will be available for the game, and today he was looking good; he batted well in the nets. He had a full batting session,” Gul said in the pre-match press conference.

Gul, however, said Pakistan’s recovery cannot depend on one player as he expects all three departments to pull up their socks.

"We'll have to learn from the mistakes we made in the previous game. If you want to win a Test match, you have to perform in all departments. One can't be carrying the other. But in these conditions, the responsibility lies more with the bowlers. Until you take 20 wickets, you can't win a Test match. The players trained today with full intensity. I'm pretty sure the boys will bounce back properly here," Gul concluded.

Babar key for Pakistan in Lord’s Test

Babar’s availability would come at a crucial point for Pakistan, who were comprehensively beaten in the opening Test at Headingley. England dismissed them twice inside 86 overs, leaving the visitors needing a significant response in London. Notably, the cricketer was Pakistan’s most productive batter in the preceding West Indies series, accumulating 193 runs at 96.50, with two half-centuries.

He was also reappointed as Test captain before that series, meaning the Lord’s match would be his first in the role in England.

A return could force a change at the top of Pakistan’s order, with Azan Awais potentially making way. Shan Masood or Abdullah Shafique could move into an opening position, while Babar would be expected to return to No. 4.

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