CSK bowling coach provides update on MS Dhoni after another missed practice session Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach Eric Simons took centre stage and provided a fitness update on MS Dhoni after the skipper missed two practice sessions in a row for the side due to a slight niggle.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings have had a horrid season in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The five-time champions were the first team to be eliminated from the group stages of the tournament. They began their tournament under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, after an injury to the star batter, MS Dhoni took charge.

Under MS Dhoni, things did not change for CSK. The side still sits in 10th and has been eliminated from the competition. It is worth noting that ahead of the side’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, there have been claims that skipper MS Dhoni has missed his second consecutive practice session due to a slight niggle.

With him missing the sessions, CSK’s bowling coach Eric Simons took centre stage and provided an update on MS Dhoni’s availability status. "Yes, he's expected to play tomorrow. With regards to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is. In terms of his preparations, he always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off because he gets himself in a space where he's ready. So no issues; he just knows when he is prepared and when he's not,” Simons was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Furthermore, Simons talked about the influence that MS Dhoni has had on the side over the years. He opined that the skipper has had a huge impact on the youngsters of the side.

"You see MS Dhoni as the cricketer, we always see MS Dhoni as the man who is a remarkable individual. His influence on the team, his ability to nurture Rutu, to nurture young cricketers is what's legendary about him. His influence is always there. Sure, he now makes the final decisions on movements of fields but his influence -- whether he was captain or not -- was always there without imposing. He doesn't impose himself on anybody. He was always an influence, so it was a very smooth transition because of the closeness of his relation with Rutu,” Simons said.