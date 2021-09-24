Clash of Titans: CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 - Mentor Dhoni vs Captain Kohli, all you need to know

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Clash of Titans: RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 - Captain Kohli vs Mentor Dhoni, all you need to know

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a blockbuster league game in 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Friday.

The RCB made a dismal start to the resumption of the 2021 season in the UAE as the side conceded a 9-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20. Virat Kohli's team was bowled out on 92 in the game.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, are flying high in the 2021 season and will aim to bank upon the momentum gained in the first game of resumption, where they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

As both the sides meet in the high-scoring venue of Sharjah, let's take a brief look at the key stats ahead of the game:

Kohli vs Dhoni

It is Captain Kohli vs Mentor Dhoni showdown in Sharjah on Friday when RCB take on CSK. Dhoni was recently named Team India's mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE, meaning that Indian cricket's high-profile duo will reunite in the dressing room.

Kohli has been with the RCB since the beginning of the tournament in 2008 and was appointed the captain of the side ahead of the 2013 season, while Dhoni has been leading the CSK since the inaugural edition (bar the 2016 and 2017 seasons, when CSK were banned and Dhoni had represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants).

Player Matches Runs Average Virat Kohli (RCB) 200 6081 37.77 MS Dhoni (CSK, RPS) 212 4672 39.93

Kohli is yet to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the coveted IPL title; furthermore, this will be the Delhi-born batsman's final season as the captain of the franchise. Dhoni, meanwhile, has lifted three league titles as captain of the Super Kings.

Here is a brief look at their captaincy records:

Player Matches Won Lost Tie/NR MS Dhoni (CSK) 205 125 78 1/1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 126 60 66 3/4

RCB vs CSK History Under Captains Kohli and Dhoni

MS Dhoni has got the better of his former Indian teammate Virat Kohli in RCB vs CSK head to head matches. Since Kohli assumed captaincy in 2013, both the sides have met on 14 occasions, with the Super Kings winning in 10 of them.

In their last three encounters, Chennai Super Kings have secured victory in two.

Recent form

Chennai Super Kings hold an advantage for the Royal Challengers Bangalore on basis of their current form. The CSK have the same squad which participated in the first leg of the 2021 season and started the resumption on a strong note with win over MI. Even as their batting performance was underwhelming, CSK's experienced bowling line-up stepped up to restrict the defending champions in the 157-run chase.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, made a bright start to the tournament, winning four games in a row. However, the side's performances have faltered since. In the last four games, RCB have conceded three defeats. The CSK had registered a dominant victory in their first game against RCB this season, beating Virat Kohli's side by 69 runs.