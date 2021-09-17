Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore, vying for maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, will again enter the battliefied in the second phase of the lucrative T20 tournament in the UAE. While Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings will kick-start the UAE leg with their mouthwatering clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore will resume their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

With 10 points from seven games, the Bangalore outfit is poised at the third spot, only behind Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Skipper Virat Kohli, youngster Devdutt Padikkal, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and experienced AB de Villers will be a vital part of the RCB set-up, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel taking care of the bowling unit.

Harshal had done exceptionally well in the first phase, scalping 17 wickets in 7 games and holding on to the Purple Cap at the time of the league's postponement. Mr.360 de Villiers was also a crucial part of RCB's batting unit with 207 runs in 6 innings including two half-centuries.

RCB have also roped in Wanindu Hasaranga in place of Adam Zampa and Dushmantha Chameera instead of Daniel Sams. Singapore star Tim David, who has replaced Finn Allen is also a part of the Bangalore camp. George Garton and Akash Deep have also come in place of Scott Kuggeleijn and Washington Sundar. With an incredibly talented squad at his disposal, Mike Hesson will be licking his lips when the second phase kicks off.

Bangalore have finished runners-up on three occasions but lifting the IPL trophy is something that the unit still wants to achieve. Following their opener against Kolkata on September 20, Kohli's men will lock horns against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on September 24 in Sharjah. Their campaign to end the long-awaited title drought will then move to Dubai where they will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

In the business end of the tournament, Bangalore face Punjab Kings (October 3), Sunrisers Hyderabad (October 6), and Delhi Capitals (October 8).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squad

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasarangal, Akash Deep, George Garton.

Full schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)