Chennai Super Kings dealt major blow as in-form Ayush Mhatre suffers hamstring tear in clash against DC

New Delhi:

Five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a major blow as their star batter Ayush Mhatre has sustained a hamstring tear. It is worth noting that Mhatre tore his left hamstring while taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 27th game of the ongoing IPL 2026.

Notably, Mhatre’s injury comes at the worst time for the side. With six matches played, the side has won two and lost four, and they were starting to get their form back, with Mhatre being one of the best performers in the side, and the injury to him could derail the side for the rest of the season.

Mhatre came on as an impact sub for Gurjapneet Singh in the second innings of the clash. He amassed 30 runs in 12 deliveries but stopped after running and clutched his hamstring immediately.

Speaking on the same, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey revealed the extent of the injury. "Obviously, a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us,” Hussey said in the post-match press conference.

Hussey gave his take on Mhatre’s replacement

Furthermore, it is interesting to note that Urvil Patel might be the replacement for Chennai Super Kings, and Hussey gave his take on the same as well. Reflecting on the young talent they have.

"He's an exciting young talent, but it's going to give someone else an opportunity. So that's exciting as well, their side. We've got some really good players that haven't been able to get an opportunity. And so it's going to be exciting for one of those guys,” Hussey said.

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