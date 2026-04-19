'Very good to see': Ishan Kishan opens up on stellar victory against Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered an emphatic victory against Chennai Super Kings in the 27th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 18, and despite putting up a fight, CSK was unable to register the win.

Batting first, SRH posted a total of 194 runs on the board. Aiming to chase down the target, Chennai were limited to a score of 184, and SRH won the game by 10 runs and registered their third victory of the ongoing season.

With the win, SRH moved into fourth place in the IPL standings, and reflecting on the same, the side’s skipper Ishan Kishan took centre stage and gave his take on his side’s performance.

"Lovely. When you have a bunch of young bowlers and you know they're executing their plans well. They're coming up with their own plans as well and bowling as per the plan. So it's very good to see, you know, there's a lot of less pressure on the captain to set the field because they are ahead of the game anyway,” Kishan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“So it was lovely to see them doing their job today. (were they 20 short?) Yeah, 100% I feel, Abhishek got out pretty early, but still, after scoring 60-odd runs, always when we have ended up scoring 220, 230. We've alwaysseen there are.... from the first three batters, there's one batsman is always scored big runs,” he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad slated to take on Delhi Capitals next

With the win against Chennai Super Kings secured, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Delhi Capitals next. The two sides will take on each other in Hyderabad in the 31st game of the tournament on April 21. With a string of wins behind them, it could be interesting to see how SRH approach their upcoming game against the in-form Capitals.

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