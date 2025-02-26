Champions Trophy 2025 updated points table: Check latest standings after England knocked out Afghanistan beat England by eight runs to knock them out of the Champions Trophy 2025. South Africa, Australia and Afghanistan now remain alive to qualify for the semi-finals from Group B. India and New Zealand have already qualified from Group A.

Afghanistan knocked England out of the Champions Trophy 2025. The Three Lions desperately needed a win to stay in the hunt to qualify for the semi-finals but the Jos Buttler-led side suffered yet another defeat and is now out of the competition. They will play South Africa in their final league game, which won’t change anything for England but the match will hold extreme importance to the Temba Bavuma-led side.

The Proteas cannot afford to lose that match in case Afghanistan beat Australia on February 28 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. If Afghanistan win that game, they will move to the top of the table with four points. Australia, on the other hand, will end up with three points and in case England beat South Africa, it will come down to the Net Run Rate. At this point, South Africa have a better NRR in comparison to Australia but it can change if England register a big win on March 1 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

On the other hand, everything is pretty much sorted in Group A. India and New Zealand have progressed to the semi-final. However, number one and spot will be decided when these two teams play each other in the final league game of the tournament on March 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Whatever the result may be, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing their semi-final game on March 4.

Champions Trophy Group A points table:

Champions Trophy Group B points table: