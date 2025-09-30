Brian Bennett makes history, becomes youngest cricketer to achieve massive feat with century against Tanzania Zimbabwe's star batter Brian Bennett hit a magnificent century against Tanzania in the T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Scoring the ton, Bennett became the youngest cricketer to score a century across all three formats in history.

Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett performed exceptionally well against Tanzania in the 9th game of the T20 World Cup Africa region final. Opening the innings for Tanzania, Bennett scored 111 runs in 60 deliveries and became the youngest cricketer ever to score centuries across all three formats.

At just 21 years old, Bennett has established himself as one of the best in the business for Zimbabwe, and with centuries in Test and ODI cricket, Bennett achieved the feat in T20Is as well, scoring the century against Tanzania.

The two sides locked horns at the Harare Sports Club in the T20 World Cup qualifier game on September 30, and the game began with Zimbabwe coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani scoring 111 and 49 runs, respectively.

Ryan Burl added 22 runs on the board as Zimbabwe posted a total of 221 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Tanzania, Khalidy Juma and Ally Kimote were the highest wicket takers for the side in the first innings with two wickets each to their name. Laksh Bakrania took one wicket as well.

Brad Evans propelled Zimbabwe to stellar win

Aiming to defend the target, Zimbabwe put in a good show with the ball. Tanzania openers Arun Yadav and Abhik Patwa scored 4 and 32 runs, respectively. Ajith Augastin added nine runs on the board, with Kassim Nassoro scoring 25, alongside Sivaraj Selvaraj, who added 20 runs on the board.

Brad Evans was the star performer for Zimbabwe with the ball. Taking four wickets, Evan put the Tanzanian batting attack under pressure. Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza took two wickets, with Tinotenda Maposa and Ryan Burl taking one wicket each. Tanzania was limited to a score of 108 runs in the second innings as Zimbabwe won the game by 113 runs.

