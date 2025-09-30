Cricket South Africa shortens T20I series against West Indies to three matches Cricket South Africa recently announced that they would be shortening their five-game T20I series against the West Indies in January 2026 to just three matches after the ICC announced the start of the support period for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Cricket South Africa recently came forward and announced that it would be shortening their upcoming T20I series against the West Indies by two matches. It is worth noting that the series was originally slated to be held across five matches. However, it will now feature only three T20I matches between the two sides.

It is worth noting that the games will now be played between January 27 and 31, 2026. Furthermore, the decision to trim the series was taken after the ICC (International Cricket Council) finalised January 31 as the start of the support period for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The same has forced the CSA to wrap up the series before the start of the support period for the tournament. The series was originally slated to run until February 6. The Boland Park in Paarl will be hosting the series opener on January 27, with the second T20I set to be held on January 29. Furthermore, the third T20I of the series will be held on January 31.

South Africa set to take on Pakistan in a multi-format series next

Speaking of South Africa’s upcoming assignments, the Proteas are all set to take on Pakistan in a multi-format series next. The two sides will take on each other across two test matches, three T20Is, and three ODI matches.

Before the series, the Proteas will take on Namibia for a single T20I game, which will be held on October 11. The first Test against Pakistan will be held from October 12, with the second Test slated for October 20. Furthermore, the three T20Is will be held on October 28, 31, and November 1. The three ODI matches will be held on November 4, 6, and 8, and South Africa will be hoping to put in a good showing in the upcoming clash.

