India to register complaint to ICC against Pakistan in Asia Cup trophy row The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is all set to file a complaint to the ICC (International Cricket Council) against the PCB and its chief Mohsin Naqvi in light of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 trophy row.

New Delhi:

In a major development on the Asia Cup 2025 trophy row, after the PCB and ACC (Asian Cricket Council) chief Mohsin Naqvi fled without giving the trophy to the victorious team India, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is set to register a complaint with the ICC (International Cricket Council) about the matter after they raised strong objections at the ACC meeting on Tuesday, September 30.

It is worth noting that Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar were present in the ACC meeting, and according to sources, the Indian contingent demanded that the trophy be given to them, even pointing out that the ACC has not congratulated them about winning the tournament. However, Pakistan is adamant on maintaining its stance on the same.

As a result, the decision over the Asia Cup trophy not being given to the Indian team has been postponed. According to reports, the ACC has left the decision over the trophy to the five test-playing nations in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The test-playing countries of the ACC to conduct meeting over Asia Cup row

Notably, the members of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket), ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board), and BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board), besides PCB, will convene a meeting among themselves to come forth with a solution to the situation.

The ACC meeting was being chaired by Mohsin Naqvi, and apart from the trophy row, other agendas in the meeting included the election of the vice-president and the finalisation of the schedule for other ACC events, like emerging players, under-19 tournaments.

With India already having threatened to escalate the matter to the ICC, it could be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

