5 biggest T20I upsets by associate nations against full member teams With Nepal putting in an exceptional performance against the West Indies in the second T20I of the three-game series, let us have a look at some of the biggest upsets by associate nations against full member teams.

The Nepal cricket team scripted history, defeating the West Indies across the first two T20Is of their ongoing three-game series. Being an associate nation, Nepal did the unthinkable and defeated the Windies, registering a 90-run victory in the second T20I of the series.

Over the years, there have been many occasions where an associate nation has toppled a full member team in T20I cricket, but there have been very few occasions where a cricketing giant has been defeated by an associate nation, with the Nepal vs West Indies clash being an example of the few.

Continuing on the same note, let us have a look at the five biggest upsets by an associate nation against a full member team.

5. England vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2014

The Netherlands shocked world cricket after they defeated England in the 29th game of the T20 World Cup 2014. The two sides locked horns on March 31, 2014, in Chattogram. Batting first, the Dutch posted a total of 133 runs in the first innings, and thanks to Logan van Beek and Mudassar Bukhari’s three-wicket hauls, England were limited to just 88 as the Netherlands won the game by 45 runs.

4. Namibia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022

The T20 World Cup 2022 began in the worst way for Sri Lanka, taking on Namibia in the first game of the tournament on October 16, 2022. The clash saw Namibia post a total of 163 runs in the first innings and limit Sri Lanka to 108 after a brilliant performance by the bowlers in the second innings as Namibia won the game by 55 runs.

3. Nepal vs West Indies, Nepal tour of UAE, September 2025

Nepal were exceptional throughout their three-game series against the West Indies in the latter stage of September 2025. Taking on the side in the second T20I of the series, Nepal posted 173 runs in the first innings and bundled out the Windies for just 83 runs in the second innings, winning the game by 90 runs.

4. USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024

One of the most humiliating matches in the history of Pakistan cricket, the Men in Green were left begging for scraps against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024. The two sides locked horns on June 6, 2024, and the game saw Pakistan batting first and posting a total of 159 runs in the first innings. In response, the USA also amassed 159 runs as the game went into the super over, which the USA won.

5. Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022

Another memorable upset by an associate nation against a full member team came at the T20 World Cup 2022 when the Netherlands took on Sri Lanka. The two sides faced off on November 6, 2022, and the Netherlands, batting first posted a total of 158 runs in the first innings and limited the Proteas to 145, winning the game by 13 runs.

