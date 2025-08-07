Brendan Taylor returns to Zimbabwe Test team for first time in four years, eyes major milestone on comeback The second and final Test between New Zealand and Zimbabwe got underway today at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Brendan Taylor, at 39, made his comeback to the Test side after serving a 3.5-year ban imposed by the ICC.

The second and final Test between New Zealand and Zimbabwe commenced today, and all the focus is on Brendan Taylor, who has made a comeback to the longest format for the first time in four years. He was banned by the ICC for three and a half years after failing to report the fixing approach. Taylor last played for Zimbabwe across all formats in September 2021 in an ODI against Ireland while his last Test appearance came in July 2021 against Bangladesh.

He was included in the Test squad by Zimbabwe as soon as his ban ended and has opened the innings for the hosts after they opted to bat first. The 39-year-old was with the team even in the first Test and has been training hard over the last few months to return to the international fold. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine welcomed Taylor back into the national side at the toss and stated his presence in the dressing room has been valuable for the team.

"He (Brendan Taylor) has brought a lot of calmness, he was with the guys in the first Test as well and has been brilliant around the change room," Ervine said at the toss.

Taylor is only 62 runs away from 10000 runs in international cricket

Meanwhile, Brendan Taylor has a chance to make his comeback memorable as he is only 62 runs away from completing 10000 runs in international cricket. He has so far scored 9938 runs across all formats with 2320 runs in Tests, 6684 runs in ODIs and 934 runs in T20Is after featuring in 284 matches for Zimbabwe. He has smashed 17 centuries and 51 half-centuries for his country and is certainly one of the greats.

As for his 10000-run milestone, Taylor will become only the third Zimbabwe player to do so after legendary Andy Flower and Grant Flower, who amassed 11580 and 10028 runs in their respective careers at the highest level.

