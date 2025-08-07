Aarini Lahoty, five-year-old chess genius, becomes youngest Indian female to become FIDE-rated player India's five-year-old chess genius Aarini Lahoty recently scripted history as she became the youngest Indian female to become a FIDE-rated player. She broke the record previously held by Udhriti Bhattacharya.

In a remarkable achievement, five-year-old India’s Aarini Lahoty, who is widely revered as a chess genius, scripted history as she became the youngest female FIDE-rated player in India. Born on September 19, 2019, Lahoty hails from New Delhi, and at such a young age, she has etched her name in the record books.

It is worth noting that the youngster broke the record previously held by Udhriti Bhattacharya. Aarini Lahoty is currently ranked 1551 in the FIDE rankings, as she was added to the long list of Indian chess superstars who have made a name for themselves.

It is also worth noting that Udhriti Bhattacharya’s FIDE ranking is 1409, and despite being higher ranked than Aarini Lahoty, Udhriti is no longer the youngest Indian female player rated by FIDE.

India’s heritage of producing chess talent

It is worth noting that India has been well known for producing top-notch chess talent for several years now. The country has been dominating the sport for quite some time, and the same goes to show the level of grassroots development for the sport in the country.

Notably, Chennai is hosting the grandmasters event, and originally slated to be held from August 6, the start of the event was delayed due to a fire at the hotel, according to reports.

However, the contestants were confirmed safe, and the postponement of the event’s beginning was only made possible due to the rest day, originally set for August 11. The Chennai Grandmasters now kicked off on August 7 and will conclude on August 15.

Recently, 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh became the fourth Indian woman to become a chess grandmaster after she defeated compatriot Koneru Humpy in the final of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup. She scripted history as well after her brilliant win against Humpy in the final.

