Digvesh Rathi involved in heated altercation with batter in DPL 2025, gets smashed for two sixes: Watch Digvesh Rathi continues to grab the spotlight for his aggressive celebrations and altercations with opposing players. He was fined multiple times in the IPL and is likely to be on the receiving end in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025 as well.

Digvesh Rathi grabbed all the spotlight during the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, not only for his performance but also for his aggressive celebrations. The spin bowler was fined multiple times while playing for Lucknow Super Giants for the same reason. Digvesh has continued to be involved in the heated altercations with opposition players in the ongoing second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) as well.

He is playing for the South Delhi Superstarz this season and during the game against West Delhi Lions, was involved in an altercation with the batter Ankit Kumar on Tuesday (August 5). The incident happened in the fifth over of the innings when Digvesh Rathi first pulled out of his action. He then changed his angle for the left-handed batter and just before he delivered the ball, Ankit pulled out.

This left Rathi frustrated as he had a go at the batter, giving him a mouthful. Ankit Kumar didn't respond to him then, but later in the innings, smashed the spinner for two consecutive sixes in the same over and then gestured the same to him.

A bad day at the office for Digvesh Rathi

It was a forgettable outing for Digvesh Rathi as he was smashed for 33 runs in just three overs of his spell. He failed to pick up a wicket too, as the West Delhi Lions chased down the target of 186 runs in just 15.4 overs. Ankit Kumar smashed 96 runs for the Lions off just 46 balls with 11 fours and six sixes to his name.

Earlier, it was South Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni who led from the front, smashing 48 runs off 25 balls for his side. Kunwar Bidhuri and Sumit Mathur also played their part in the innings as South Delhi Superstarz posted 185 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. However, the score didn't prove to be enough eventually as the Lions chased the total with 26 balls and eight wickets to spare.

