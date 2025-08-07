NOS vs WEF pitch report: How will surface at Headingley in Leeds play for match 3 of The Hundred 2025? Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire will start their respective campaigns today in the ongoing season of The Hundred. The match will be played at Headingley in Leeds. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

Leeds (England):

The third match of the ongoing The Hundred season will be played between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire. It is a star-studded clash with both teams possessing some of the best players in the format will face off at Headingley in Leeds.

Harry Brook is the captain of Northern Superchargers, while Ben Stokes has been appointed the mentor of the team. Both of them were recently in action against India in the five-match Test series that concluded earlier this week. They also have players like Dawid Malan, David Miller, Imad Wasim, and Mohammed Amir among others that has boosted their squad.

Steve Smith is the star attraction in the Welsh Fire side while Jonny Bairstow will also feature for them. The rest of the players are veterans in domestic cricket with Tom Abell set to lead the team. The bowling attack of the Fire looks strong with the presence of players like Chris Green, Riley Meredith and David Payne among others.

Headingley, Leeds - Pitch Report

Headingley, Leeds recently hosted the first Test between England and India. The surface was excellent to bat on, even as England chased down more than 370 runs on the final day easily. The pitch is once again expected to be a belter, just like the previous season. The venue hosted four matches of the season last year, and 152 was the average score. 185 was the highest score posted while batting first. However, with this being the first game at the venue this season, the side winning the toss is expected to bowl.

Headingley, Leeds - Numbers Game

Matches Played - 4

Matches won batting first - 2

Average first inns score - 152

Highest score - 185

Highest score chased - 147

Squads

Northern Superchargers Squad: Zak Crawley, Harry Brook(c), Dawid Malan, David Miller, Rocky Flintoff, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Matthew Potts, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Adil Rashid, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Dan Lawrence, James Fuller, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes

Welsh Fire Squad: Tom Abell(c), Jonny Bairstow, Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Paul Walter, Chris Green, Josh Hull, Ajeet Dale, Riley Meredith, David Payne, Saif Zaib, Mason Crane, Stephen Eskinazi, Ben Kellaway