Brendan Taylor returns to Zimbabwe's squad for 2nd Test against New Zealand after serving 3.5-year ban Brendan Taylor was banned for 3.5 years for the delay in reporting an approach for spot-fixing in January 2022 by ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit. Taylor last played a match for Zimbabwe in 2021 and is now set for a return in Test cricket next week.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Former Zimbabwe captain and one of the most influential players in the country's cricket history, Brendan Taylor, is set for a return to international cricket as soon as next week in the second Test match against New Zealand. Taylor was serving a 3.5-year ban after being found guilty of being late in reporting an approach of spot-fixing and also had a charge of breaching the doping code, starting from January 2022. After getting an all-clear, Taylor is set to play his first match for Zimbabwe in nearly four years.

"He became available for selection following the completion of a three-and-a-half-year suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), after he accepted responsibility for breaching both the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and the ICC Anti-Doping Code," a Zimbabwe Cricket statement said.

“Brendan has endured an incredibly difficult chapter in his life and shown genuine remorse, coupled with a powerful determination to make things right – not just for himself but for the good of the game in Zimbabwe,” Givemore Makoni, Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director, said.

“He has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, remained disciplined throughout his rehabilitation and has now rightfully earned his place back in the national setup. “We’re happy to see him in a good space again. His experience, skill and passion for the game will bring immense value to the team," he added.

Taylor, too, was upbeat, saying that he had been preparing for this moment, which at one point he didn't think would come. "I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am - and it's an overwhelming feeling of gratitude," Taylor said.

"I have to pinch myself a little to realise that I'm actually here. I've been soaking it all up and embracing every moment. It's just been a really nice integration.

"The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. I've put in an immense amount of work - from fitness to the technical side to diet - and I'm feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger. That's only been possible through sobriety," he added.

Zimbabwe could do a bit with Taylor's class and experience in the Test line-up, given how disappointing the batting performances have been for the Craig Ervine-led side in the longest format in recent times. On the first day of the opening Test in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, were bowled out for 149 after winning the toss.

Zimbabwe Test squad for 2nd Test: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu, Tanunurwa Makoni, Roy Kaia