WCL 2025: India Champions refuse to play against Pakistan Champions in semi-final The first semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) was set to take place between India and Pakistan. However, the Indian players have refused to play against Pakistan, for the second time this season, after pulling out of the clash in the league stage.

India Champions have refused to play against arch-rivals Pakistan Champions in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The two teams were scheduled to face each other in the first semi-final of the tournament on July 31, but the match has been called off. The Indian player had also boycotted the league stage clash against Pakistan and even that game was cancelled and the WCL had officially released the statement on the matter.

However, the WCL is yet to officially comment on the matter and it remains to be seen if Pakistan Champions will be given a walkover. There is also a possibility of the fifth-placed team, England Champions, qualifying for the semi-finals with India opting out.

More to follow...