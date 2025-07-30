Captain Ben Stokes ruled out of 5th Test, England make 4 changes for series decider against India England announced their playing XI for the fifth and final Test against India, to be played at the Kennington Oval. Ben Stokes, their regular skipper, suffered a right shoulder injury and has been ruled out while there are three more changes to the side.

London: England named their playing XI for the fifth Test, with their regular skipper Ben Stokes being ruled out of the series decider owing to a right shoulder injury. Stokes was huffing and puffing, giving everything for his side on the final day with the ball, despite a dodgy hamstring and a shoulder strain, however, had mentioned in the post-match press conference that likelihood of him not playing was very unlikely but that has happened. Jacob Bethell replaced Stokes in the XI for England at No.6. England playing XI for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue