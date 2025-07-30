Shubman Gill stable in top 10 rankings, Rishabh Pant jumps after heroic display in Manchester Test vs England India skipper Shubman Gill has retained his ninth place in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. Despite scoring a century, he hasn't climbed a single place. Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, scored 54 runs and batted with a fractured foot and has jumped up to seventh position.

New Delhi:

India skipper Shubman Gill has managed to retain his ninth position in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters after scoring his fourth century of the ongoing Test series against England. Surprisingly, he has not jumped a single place in the rankings while Rishabh Pant, who batted with a fractured foot and scored 54 runs in the first innings, has jumped to seventh place in the rankings.

Interestingly, Yashasvi Jaiswal has slipped to eighth place in the latest update following his duck in the second innings of the Manchester Test. Like Pant, the left-hander had scored a fifty in the first innings but has lost three places and has 769 rating points to his name.

Joe Root retains top spot while Duckett enters top 10

Former England skipper Joe Root has retained his top spot after a brilliant 150 in the first innings at Old Trafford. England opener Ben Duckett, who missed out on a century, has also jumped five places to enter the top 10 yet again. He is in 10th position at the moment with 743 rating points while Root is boasting of 904 points on top.

Ravindra Jadeja strengthens top spot among all-rounders, Stokes climbs 3 places

Among Test all-rounders, India's Ravindra Jadeja has strengthened his top spot after scoring a century and picking up four wickets in Manchester. Among batters, his ranking has improved from 34 to 29 in the latest update and has also achieved career-best rating of 620 points after his heroics at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes won the player of the match in the fourth Test for picking up a five-wicket haul and scoring a century in the first innings. He has jumped eight places in the batters' rankings to 34th place while among all-rounders, Stokes is now in third position with 301 rating points.

ICC Test rankings of Indian batters

Rank Players Rating Points 7 Rishabh Pant 776 8 Yashasvi Jaiswal 769 9 Shubman Gill 754 29 Ravindra Jadeja 620 36 KL Rahul 607

