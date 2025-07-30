Shubman Gill set to break Gary Sobers' 59-year-old Test record Shubman Gill needs just one run to break Gary Sobers’ 59-year-old Test record for most runs by a captain in a SENA series. In his debut captaincy series, Gill aims to set new records while leading India to level the series against England at The Oval.

London:

Shubman Gill is on the verge of making cricket history, needing just one run to break Gary Sobers’ 59-year-old record in Test cricket. Sobers holds the record for the most runs scored as a captain in a Test series played in the SENA countries. During his iconic 1966 tour of England, Sobers scored 722 runs, a record that has stood tall for almost six decades. Now, the 25-year-old Indian skipper is poised to surpass this milestone in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, which is set to begin on July 31.

Gill has been in phenomenal form throughout the series, which also marks his debut as captain. He has led from the front with four centuries in the five-match series. If he manages to score one more century, the youngster will become the first captain ever to score five centuries in a single Test series. This feat would also see him equal the record held by former West Indies great Clyde Walcott, who achieved this against Australia in 1955.

Additional records within reach

Besides breaking Sobers’ record, Gill has several other records in sight. He could become the first Indian captain to score a Test century at The Oval. Furthermore, he is closing in on Don Bradman’s record for the most runs scored in a debut series as captain. Bradman amassed 810 runs in his first series as captain against England, a record that has stood for 88 years. If Gill scores 89 or more runs across both innings at The Oval, he will break this historic record.

Additionally, should he cross 78 runs in the match, Gill will become the first Asian cricketer to score over 800 runs in a single Test series.

Despite these personal milestones, Gill’s focus will undoubtedly remain on the team’s success. India currently trails England 2-1 in the series, and the young captain will be aiming to win the match to level the series and finish on a high note. Achieving this will be no easy task, but with Gill’s leadership and batting form, India’s hopes look promising going into the final Test.