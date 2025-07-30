How did Abhishek Sharma become world number 1 batter in T20I rankings despite not playing for five months? India have not played a single T20I since February 2025, but even then, Abhishek Sharma has been crowned the top batter in the latest T20I rankings. He has 829 rating points which he attained during the series against England at home earlier this year.

New Delhi:

India cricketer Abhishek Sharma has become the number one batter in the latest ICC T20I rankings. Interestingly, he has not played a single game in the format for the last five months. Meanwhile, Australia's Travis Head has slipped to second position with 814 rating points to his name, and he last played T20Is in September 2024.

How did Head lose his top spot without playing for more than a year?

According to the rules set by the ICC, a player loses rating points if they miss out on their team's matches. Head hasn't played T20Is since September last year, and during the same period, Australia played eight T20Is - 3 against Pakistan and 5 against the West Indies recently.

Accordingly, Head's rating points have dropped to 814. At the same time, Abhishek hasn't lost the rating points as India haven't played a single T20I since February 2025. The left-hander is now boasting of 829 rating points and will only be in action as per the schedule in the Asia Cup in September.

Abhishek Sharma becomes fourth Indian to be crowned No.1 batter

Coming back to Abhishek Sharma has become the fourth Indian player to be crowned No.1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings. Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav are the other three batters to enjoy the top spot in the shortest format of the game. Tilak Varma and Surya are the two other Indian players in the top 10 in the latest update, in third and sixth place, respectively.

After the recent series, Josh Inglis has jumped six positions to ninth after his exceptional batting in run-chases against the West Indies. For the unversed, Australia defeated the West Indies 5-0 in the recently concluded series to become only the second team to win all five matches.

