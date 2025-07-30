Bharat Arun to join Lucknow Super Giants after four years with KKR: Report Bharat Arun set to join Lucknow Super Giants after leaving KKR amid a coaching overhaul. Justin Langer is likely to exit LSG, while Zaheer Khan’s future remains uncertain. KKR set to retain Dwayne Bravo and Abhishek Nayar.

Lucknow:

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun is set to join Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The 62-year-old previously served as the bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders for four years, playing a key role in the team's success, winning the title in the 2024 edition of the marquee tournament.

However, following a major reshuffle in KKR’s coaching setup, Arun is now on the move. The franchise first announced the departure of head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and Arun's exit quickly followed, signalling the beginning of a new coaching era for the three-time champions. Notably, the inclusion of Dwayne Bravo could be one of the major reasons behind Arun parting ways with KKR.

With Arun’s arrival in Lucknow, attention now shifts to the team's evolving coaching structure. In IPL 2025, Zaheer Khan served as both mentor and bowling coach for the franchise. Arun’s appointment raises questions about Khan’s role going forward on whether he will continue solely as a mentor or be released altogether, remains to be seen. Meanwhile, according to Cricbuzz, Arun penned a two-year deal with LSG.

Justin Langer likely to part ways with LSG

Lucknow are also set to part ways with head coach Justin Langer, who joined in 2024. He was part of the team for two years, but failed to bring success, and for the same reason, the team management is eager to form a new coaching group. Zaheer’s contract was for one year, and it is very unlikely that it will be renewed.

On the other hand, it is unclear what strategy KKR will apply in hiring new coaches. However, Bravo and Abhishek Nayar are confirmed to stay. Apart from that, it needs to be seen if any other franchises decide to change their coaching personnel. Chennai Super Kings could be one such teams.