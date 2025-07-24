Bengaluru stampede: RCB to face legal action as Karnataka govt approves panel's report Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in trouble as the Karnataka government has decided to take action against them in the Bengaluru stampede case. As many as 11 people were killed and several were injured in the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in June.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government has decided to take action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event management company DNA and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Bengaluru police officers in the Bengaluru stampede case. The government has approved the findings of Justice John Michael D’Cunha’s judicial commission that probed the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that killed 11 people and injured several.

Probe panel submitted its report to the government last week

The stampede occurred around 3:25 PM outside the stadium, even as the players left from Vidhana Soudha. According to the report from the commission that has been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the stakeholders went ahead with the felicitation program in the stadium despite knowing about the reports of a stampede outside.

Moreover, the event was organised to celebrate RCB's IPL win, beating Punjab Kings in the final, without prior permission from the authorities. The commission, in its report, has held RCB, KSCA, DNA (management company) and Bengaluru Police directly responsible for the stampede terming it as 'gross negligence and dereliction of duty.'

Report was prepared after testimonies from eyewitnesses

The inquiry also revealed serious lapses in planning, coordination and execution as the crowd went out of control. Only 79 personnel were deployed inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium and none outside, despite expecting a huge crowd turnout to get a glimpse of the IPL 2025 winners, including Virat Kohli. Also no ambulances were stationed at the venue, even as, reportedly, the Joint Commissioner of Police arrived nearly 30 minutes after the stampede.

The report was prepared after several site inspections, hearings and testimonies from eyewitnesses and police officials. After the incident, the state had suspended five police officers, including the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner and two other IPS officers.

Also Read