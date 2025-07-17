Karnataka govt releases status report on Bengaluru stampede, says RCB invited public without consulting police The Karnataka government made the status report on the Bengaluru stampede public and revealed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru invited the police without consulting the police and went forward with the celebration despite the authorities' denial.

Bengaluru:

The Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives sent shockwaves across the nation. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebration turned into a nightmare very quickly for the franchise and the fans. With a probe into the matter, the Karnataka government stated in its report to the high court that RCB invited people "without consultation/ permission" from the city police to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It is worth noting that the report has been made public after a directive from the High Court. According to the report, the RCB management contacted the local authorities on June 3 about a possible victory parade after RCB had won the title on the same day.

The report said that such permissions must be taken at least seven days before the event, and the contact with the authorities was made “in the nature of an intimation, not a requisition for permission as required under the law,” the report stated, according to sources.

Invite was made without cop consultation

The report further stated that RCB made a post on their social media handles announcing the victory parade, and the same was done without consultation with the local authorities.

