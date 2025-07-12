'Gross negligence': Judicial panel blames KSCA, RCB, cops for Bengaluru stampede, says report According to reports, a judicial commission report has been submitted that blames RCB, KSCA, and the police officials for their security lapses that led the devastating stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives.

Bengaluru:

The Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL (Indian Premier League) celebration has been a major talking point as of late. With many differing opinions over who is to blame for the tragedy, a judicial commission report probing the incident has held the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the police responsible for the lapses that claimed 11 lives and injured many more.

The sources claimed that the one-man inquiry commission was led by retired Justice John Michael D’Cunha and stated that all the stakeholders went ahead with the planned event despite knowing that it would not be possible to host one.

It is worth noting that the commission led by D’Cunha had a month to investigate lapses in security and crowd management. Over the course of the month, after several eyewitness statements and site inspections, the panel found out that the security arrangements were severely lacking. Notably, only 79 police personnel were stationed inside the stadium with no deployment at all outside.

Furthermore, the report also stated that the officials failed to respond on time. The Joint Commissioner of Police arrived at the scene at 4 pm, but the Police Commissioner was not aware of the incident until 5 pm, more than two hours after the incident.

CM Siddaramaiah to review the report on July 17

The judicial report was submitted to Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Seeing the two-volume report, the CM stated that he had not gotten the chance to go over the report yet, but it would be placed before the state cabinet on July 17.

"I don't know the details as I'm yet to read the report. We'll place the report before the cabinet on July 17 and deliberate on it. The govt will take appropriate action after studying the report and its recommendations," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

