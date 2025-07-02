Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka govt moves HC against CAT's order revoking IPS officer's suspension Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government is considering appealing the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) decision that quashed the suspension order of senior IPS officer Vikas Kumar.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government on Wednesday moved high court, challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal's decision to revoke the suspension of senior IPS officer Vikas Kumar in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case.

Advocate General K Shashikaran Shetty submitted a petition before a single-judge bench of Justice SG Pandit in the Karnataka High Court .

HC asks state to rectify office objections

The court directed the state government to rectify the office objections and the bench said that the hearing will be held on Thursday (July 3).

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government is considering appealing the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) decision that quashed the suspension order of senior IPS officer Vikas Kumar.

Here’s what Siddaramaiah said on Vikas Kumar

Speaking to the media at Vartha Soudha, the central office of the Information and Public Relations Department, Siddaramaiah said, "There is an opportunity to appeal the Central Administrative Tribunal's order quashing the suspension order of IPS officers in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case and an appropriate decision will be taken in this regard."

IPS Vikas Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, was among other officers suspended following the stampede incident at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade.

CAT revokes Vikas Kumar’s suspension

Last week, the CAT revoked the suspension, prompting the government to weigh its legal options. The incident claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 people.

Meanwhile, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday stated that it was the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who appear to be "prima facie responsible" for the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives and left dozens injured.

The quasi-judicial body stated that RCB didn't obtain permission from the police and posted about the gathering on social media platforms, which led to the assembly of approximately three to five lakh people.

Also Read: