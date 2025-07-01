Karnataka releases crowd control SOPs a month after Bengaluru stampede: Check full guidelines The SoPs mention that police responses must prioritise life safety, protection of rights, prevention of property damage, and de-escalation of potential conflicts.

Bengaluru:

A month after the Bengaluru stampede which claimed 11 lives, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued SOPs for crowd control events and mass gatherings. The SoPs mention that police responses must prioritise life safety, protection of rights, prevention of property damage, and de-escalation of potential conflicts.

The SOPs have been issued as modern gatherings are often spontaneous and influenced by social media, necessitating adaptive strategies. The state government said early planning, coordination with stakeholders, and minimal use of force are essential guiding principles.

Guidelines for pre-event planning

Identify bottlenecks and potential high-risk areas using available tools.

Ensure venue compliance with safety standards, including capacity limits, entry/exit routes, emergency evacuation plans, and communication infrastructure.

Venues failing safety audits must not be approved for high-footfall events.

Guidelines for event coordination

Police officers must liaise with organisers to gather critical details:

Nature, date, and time of the event.

Expected footfall and any counter-protests.

Assembly and dispersal plans.

Permit status and coordination with allied departments (fire, health).

Possibility of Counter protests and demonstrations Risk to nearby vital installations,

Past behavior at similar events Availability of emergency services and mutual aid

Guidelines to develop crowd management plan

The plan should include clearly assigned roles for police and security staff.

Movement control protocols for crowd flow, especially at critical choke points.

Emergency response plans, evacuation routes, and medical aid arrangements..

Coordination strategy among all deployed agencies

Use of digital ticketing and reserved seating to streamline entry.

On-ground deployment and access control

Place officers at key access points, exits, and high-density areas.

Ensure all personnel are trained in crowd control, communication, and emergency protocols.

Have a spacious and organised Holding Area for crowd entry

Implement checkpoints with metal detectors, QR code scanning, or biometric systems as far as possible.

Ensure separate access lanes for VIPs, general public, and staff.

Also Read: