Bengaluru Stampede: RCB moves Karnataka High Court seeking to quash criminal case RCB owner RCSL and event organiser DNA Entertainment have moved the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash FIRs over the June 4 stadium stampede, alleging police mismanagement and false implication.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), owner of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and event organiser DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd have approached the Karnataka High Court seeking the quashing of FIRs filed against them following the tragic stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which resulted in 11 deaths.

RCSL claims false implication

In its plea, RCSL asserted that it had no role in the crowd mismanagement that led to the stampede. The company claimed it had made clear public announcements via social media that only limited passes were available for the victory celebration event and that even free passes required pre-registration. It further alleged that a delay in opening the stadium gates—from the scheduled 1:45 pm to 3:00 pm—triggered the deadly crowd surge.

DNA Entertainment blames police lapses

DNA Entertainment Networks, in a separate petition, alleged that the incident occurred due to the failure of the police and state authorities to manage the massive crowd of over 3 lakh people. The petition contended that inadequate police deployment and a lathi charge led to panic among attendees, causing the stampede on public roads and footpaths outside the stadium.

The company also claimed that most police forces had been deployed at Vidhana Soudha, leaving the stadium area inadequately manned.

Allegations of political influence and arbitrary arrests

DNA’s petition strongly criticised the actions of the Cubbon Park police inspector, suggesting he lodged a suo moto complaint to shield himself from disciplinary action. It also claimed that the FIRs were filed hurriedly and arbitrarily under political pressure. Two company officials were allegedly arrested in the early hours of June 6 without any proper investigation.

Plea for Quashing FIRs

Both RCSL and DNA have requested the High Court to quash the FIRs and stay all related proceedings, arguing that there is no evidence of direct wrongdoing by either party. The High Court is expected to hear the matter later today.