Karnataka proposes new crowd control law after Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium stampede | Details Bengaluru stampede: As per the draft legislation, event organisers who fail to obtain prior police approval, inadequately manage crowd control, neglect compensation obligations in case of an incident, or breach any provisions outlined in the act will be subject to stringent legal action.

Bengaluru:

In the wake of the tragic stampede at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and injured 56 people, the Karnataka government has proposed a new law aimed at enforcing stricter crowd management protocols. The draft bill was discussed in the state cabinet and is expected to be introduced in the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.

Strict penalties for event organisers

The proposed legislation mandates criminal liability for event organisers failing to comply with safety and crowd control norms. Key provisions of the bill include:

Up to 3 years of imprisonment Fines starting from Rs 50,000, going up to Rs 5 lakh

Classification of violations as non-cognizable and non-bailable offences

According to the draft, organisers who do not seek prior police permission, fail to manage crowds, neglect to provide compensation in the event of an incident, or violate any provisions of the act will face strict legal consequences.

Accountability and compensation mandates

The bill also outlines detailed responsibilities for organisers of public events, particularly those held for commercial purposes such as sports matches or circuses. Offences include-

Wilful disobedience of crowd safety norms

Causing injury or death due to mismanagement

Creating disturbances that result in panic, injury, or stampede

Abetment or negligence leading to hazardous outcomes

Importantly, the bill mandates that event organisers compensate victims of stampede-like incidents. If compensation is not paid, the government is empowered to recover the amount as land revenue arrears, including the option of auctioning the event planner’s property.

Exemptions for religious gatherings

Religious events have been exempted from the proposed legislation. These include traditional community gatherings such as:

Jatra

Rathotsava

Pallakki Utsava

Teppada Teru

Urus

This exemption appears to recognise the cultural and ritualistic significance of these events while focusing regulatory oversight on commercial and large-scale secular events.

Response to political fallout and public outcry

The bill comes amid intense criticism of the Siddaramaiah-led state government, with opposition parties BJP and JD(S), holding both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, directly accountable for the lack of planning and poor execution during the June 4 celebration.

The stampede occurred as thousands gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title. The crowd overwhelmed the narrow entry points outside the stadium, sparking panic and chaos that ultimately turned deadly.

Next steps by Karnatraka govt

With the draft legislation ready, the government plans to table it during the upcoming monsoon session. If passed, it would introduce India's first comprehensive legal framework dedicated to holding event organisers accountable for crowd-related disasters, setting a precedent for other states.